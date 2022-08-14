Qazaq TV
How many women and teens vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
14 August 2022 12:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 1,237,182 people have received the first jab of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan. The second jab of the vaccine has been given to 1,193,324.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 873,407 teenagers, 41,578 pregnant women and 145,342 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 857,155 teenagers, 39,330 pregnant women and 141,641 nursing mothers.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,239 cases of and 1,737 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


