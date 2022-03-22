Go to the main site
    How many women and teens vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

    22 March 2022, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 770,409 teenagers, 35,068 pregnant women and 122,843 nursing mothers.

    The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 632,601 teenagers, 27,683 pregnant women and 96,616 nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Notably, the country has logged 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 264 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
