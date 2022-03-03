How many women and teens vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 853,709 people, including 707,359 teenagers, 32,478 pregnant women and 110,899 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 623,583 people, including 520,986 teenagers, 23,725 pregnant women and 78,807 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has logged 253 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 2,091 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.