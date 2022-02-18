Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
How many women and teens administered Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 08:20
How many women and teens administered Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 6 thousand people have so far been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 6,450 people have been immunized with the Pfizer vaccine in the region, of whom 300 are pregnant women, 2,652 are nursing mothers, and 3,497 are teenagers aged 12 to 18.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

It was earlier reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the decline in Atyrau region.


