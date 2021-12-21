How many teens get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the ministry, as of December 20, 177,046 teenagers, 13,135 pregnant women, and 32,403 nursing mothers have been inoculated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 41,135 teenagers, 3,246 pregnant women and 8,220 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.