How many pregnant women get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 17 January, 364,591 teenagers, 24,813 pregnant women, and 63,430 nursing mothers have been inoculated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 191,154 teenagers, 12,302 pregnant women and 33,311 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



