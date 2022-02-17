Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    How many people treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

    17 February 2022, 17:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 859 people diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, including 39 children, are treated at the infectious facilities in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city’s healthcare office said in a statement that 429 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Almaty on 16 February, including 33 symptomless cases. 116 people were discharged after making full recovery from COVID-19, while 53 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to the local hospitals.

    The number of COVID-19 patients at ICUs stands at 66. There are 3,563 at-home care COVID-19 patients as well.

    In the past day 1,202 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 1,998 people. Starting from 1 February 2021 till present a total of 1,128,784 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 1,081,993 people were fully immunized.

    As for Pfizer vaccine, 50,437 people got vaccinated with it, including 2,712 pregnant women, 11,056 nursing mothers and 36,669 teenagers.

    Recall that Kazakhstan documented 1,349 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays