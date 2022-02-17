How many people treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 859 people diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, including 39 children, are treated at the infectious facilities in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city’s healthcare office said in a statement that 429 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Almaty on 16 February, including 33 symptomless cases. 116 people were discharged after making full recovery from COVID-19, while 53 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to the local hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 patients at ICUs stands at 66. There are 3,563 at-home care COVID-19 patients as well.

In the past day 1,202 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 1,998 people. Starting from 1 February 2021 till present a total of 1,128,784 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 1,081,993 people were fully immunized.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 50,437 people got vaccinated with it, including 2,712 pregnant women, 11,056 nursing mothers and 36,669 teenagers.

Recall that Kazakhstan documented 1,349 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.