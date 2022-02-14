How many people treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 382 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 36 symptomless cases, were reported in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

1,211 people, including 77 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the city. 89 COVID-19 patients are in ICU and 23 are on life support. 55 people were hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day.

There are also 4,703 at-home care COVID-19 patients, including 292 symptomless cases.

In the past 24 hours 415 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 915 people in Almaty city. Starting from 1 February 2021 through 13 February 2022 1,125,275 people were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in the city, while the second dose was administered to 1,075,950. Of these, 124,326 people are aged 60 and more.

49,016 people, including 2,551 pregnant women, 10,776 nursing mothers and 35,689 teenagers, were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.