17 August 2022 09:04

How many people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Thus, 9,573,638 people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine countrywide as of August 17, 2022.

9,352,984 people have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 1,237,396 people including 873,544 teens, 41,584 pregnant women, and 145,357 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,193,820 people, including 857,367 teens, 39,357 pregnant women, and 141,668 breastfeeding moms