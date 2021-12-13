Go to the main site
    How many people got revaccinated in Nur-Sultan

    13 December 2021, 18:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 4,000 people have been revaccinated in the Kazakh capital since the start of the revaccination campaign, chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova said Monday, Kazinform reports.

    Ms Beisenova revealed that a total of 4,440 people have been revaccinated in Nur-Sultan since November 22. Those revaccinated are mainly healthcare workers, teachers, employees of la-enforcement agencies, people aged 60 and more.

    The chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan reminded that the revaccination process is carried out in strict adherence to sanitary norms. Booster doses are available at vaccination rooms at healthcare facilities and shopping malls.

    Ms Beisenova also added that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus pandemic and prevent Nur-Sultan from returning to the ‘red zone’, the high-risk one for the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that 67% of eligible population in the Kazakh capital have been immunized against COVID-19.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
