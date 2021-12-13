Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

How many people got revaccinated in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2021, 18:21
How many people got revaccinated in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 4,000 people have been revaccinated in the Kazakh capital since the start of the revaccination campaign, chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova said Monday, Kazinform reports.

Ms Beisenova revealed that a total of 4,440 people have been revaccinated in Nur-Sultan since November 22. Those revaccinated are mainly healthcare workers, teachers, employees of la-enforcement agencies, people aged 60 and more.

The chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan reminded that the revaccination process is carried out in strict adherence to sanitary norms. Booster doses are available at vaccination rooms at healthcare facilities and shopping malls.

Ms Beisenova also added that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus pandemic and prevent Nur-Sultan from returning to the ‘red zone’, the high-risk one for the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that 67% of eligible population in the Kazakh capital have been immunized against COVID-19.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site