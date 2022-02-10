Go to the main site
    How many people get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

    10 February 2022, 08:14

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The healthcare department of Atyrau region revealed how many teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the department’s press service, to date 5,912 people have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine.

    Those are 3,126 teenagers, 282 pregnant women, and 2,504 nursing mothers.

    The healthcare department said all teenagers are immunized with the abovementioned vaccine only with the written consent of their parents.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

