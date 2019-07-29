How many people employed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of theRepublic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Zhilkibayev told journalists about the changes toYenbek (Labor) Government Program made after it was criticized by Head of State Kassym-JomartTokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Yenbek Programis mainly aimed at active measures to facilitate employment. This includes personneltraining and retraining, issuance of grants and loans. In the first half of theyear, 12,000 jobs were created thanks to the Yenbek Program,» YerzhanZhilkibayev told a briefing at the Government.

In addition, hesaid that an employment-generation monitoring map was created.

According tohim, the employment centers are switching over to a proactive format.

«It is critical toeffectively clarify our support measures. Unfortunately, many people are notaware of the support measures available within the Yenbek Program. They do notknow how to get a grant or a loan,» added Yerzhan Zhilkibayev.

The deputy ministeralso told reporters that special videos providing information on grants and loansare now posted on social media.

«I think the abovementionedmeasures will improve the effectiveness of our program. And together with allgovernment agencies, we aim at creating high-quality jobs at the local level,» saidYerzhan Zhilkibayev.

As it was stated,according to the statistics, Kazakhstan’s labor market is now represented by around8.7 million employed people.

«We have pledgedto reduce the unemployment rate by 0.1 percent a year, i.e. we are to create370,000 new jobs every year. 14 government programs are being implemented to createjobs in Kazakhstan. These are Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher, to name but a few,» the deputyminister clarified.