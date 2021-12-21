Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
How many people contract COVID-19 in Almaty region in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 December 2021, 14:35
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement that since the start of the pandemic the region registered 57,650 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of 57,650, 43,124 had symptoms.

Of 11 newly confirmed cases, 4 COVID-19 cases were added in Alakol district.

As of December 21, 881,433 people in Almaty region were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component was administered to 816,989 people.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.


