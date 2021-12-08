Go to the main site
    How many Nur-Sultan residents revaccinated against COVID-19

    8 December 2021, 14:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova commented on the revaccination situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She told a Wednesday press briefing that 65.6% of the city’s residents got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 61.4%.

    In addition, the revaccination campaign is currently underway at healthcare facilities of the Kazakhstan capital. To date, according to Sarkhat Beisenova, 2,100 people have been revaccinated against COVID-19.

    Ms Beisenova also added that health authorities not only in the city but across Kazakhstan are currently monitoring the epidemiological situation as well as new COVID-19 strains that may occur in the country.

    The Ministry of Healthcare, in her words, has given an instruction to check recent PCR swabs for the Omicron variant which is circulating in many countries of the world.

