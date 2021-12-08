Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

How many Nur-Sultan residents revaccinated against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 December 2021, 14:03
How many Nur-Sultan residents revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova commented on the revaccination situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She told a Wednesday press briefing that 65.6% of the city’s residents got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 61.4%.

In addition, the revaccination campaign is currently underway at healthcare facilities of the Kazakhstan capital. To date, according to Sarkhat Beisenova, 2,100 people have been revaccinated against COVID-19.

Ms Beisenova also added that health authorities not only in the city but across Kazakhstan are currently monitoring the epidemiological situation as well as new COVID-19 strains that may occur in the country.

The Ministry of Healthcare, in her words, has given an instruction to check recent PCR swabs for the Omicron variant which is circulating in many countries of the world.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site