How many kids, expectant moms treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau city has revealed how many expectant mothers and children are being treated for the coronavirus infection there at the moment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, as of October 25, 23 pregnant women are being treated for COVID-19. Of these, 11 are staying at the infectious facilities.

97 children have contracted the coronavirus infection in the city recently. Of 97, two are being treated at the infectious facilities and 95 are being treated at home.

Earlier it was reported that 211 people were being treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of Atyrau region.

Recall that Kazakhstan had authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in children aged 12 and more, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. The vaccine is expected to be delivered to Kazakhstan in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.



