How many Kazakhstanis got vaccinated against COVID-19?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,583,605 people in Kazakhstan have been administered the 1st component of anti-Covid-19 vaccine, while 9,367,179 people got the 2nd shot of the vaccine as of August 28, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, the 1st component was administered to 1,238,628 people including 874,235 teens, 41,622 pregnant women and 145,440 breastfeeding women.

The 2nd component was received by 1,198,298 people, including 859,233 teens, 39,448 pregnant women, and 141,957 breastfeeding moms.



