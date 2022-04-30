Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
How many Kazakhstanis get immunized against COVID-19

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2022, 14:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of April 29, 9,484,188 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second shot has been administered to 9,243,631 people.

1,067,694 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second dose of the vaccine has been given to 919,973 Kazakhstanis.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. The vaccination with Pfizer vaccine started on November 15, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


