How many Kazakhstanis get immunized against COVID-19

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 March 2022, 12:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of 7 March, 9,409,555 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 9,039,529 people.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
