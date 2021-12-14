Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    How many Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19, Minister

    14 December 2021, 10:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan reported 980,372 coronavirus positive and 83,437 coronavirus negative cases. Over 96% of patients have recovered,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced at today’s Government meeting.

    He noted that reproductive number stands at 0.89 reducing by 1.2 times as compared to August.

    Morbidity rates dropped by 3.1% for the past month from 1m265 to 399 cases a month, the number of coronavirus patients and outpatients reduced by 1.7 times from 6,736 to 3,974 and from 28,236 to 16,884 correspondingly.

    He also noticed that the number of coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19 and ICU bed occupancy are reducing the countrywide. 23% of infectious diseases beds and 20% of ICU beds are occupied as of now.

    As earlier reported, over 8,8 mln people that is 77.8% of eligible population were administered the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while over 8.3 mln that is 72.9% of eligible adults have fully completed the vaccination cycle. 47.6% of the country’s total population received the 1st shot, while 43.8% received both shots.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II