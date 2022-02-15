How many instructions by Kazakh Head of State so far implemented

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told how many instructions given by the Head of State have so far been implemented during a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, in order to stabilize the social and economic and public and political situation in the country, the Head of State gave 140 operational and systemic instructions in early January. As of today, 44 of them have been realized, while 32 are in their final stages.

Kuantyrov went on to note that during the expanded session of the Government the Head of State set the concrete tasks to increase the well-being and incomes of the people, reduce inequality and create new jobs, attract investment, and develop SMEs.