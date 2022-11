How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of 44 foreign mass media from 37 countries of the world visited the Republican Public Headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. .

Among them are the journalists from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Belgium, Spain, Austria etc, Kazinform learned from Toqaev2022 Telegram channel

Photo: t.me/toqaev2022