How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?

22 November 2022, 16:19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of 44 foreign mass media from 37 countries of the world visited the Republican Public Headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. .

Among them are the journalists from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Belgium, Spain, Austria etc, Kazinform learned from Toqaev2022 Telegram channel

Photo: t.me/toqaev2022