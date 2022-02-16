Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Mangystau region

    How Mangistau region tackles drinking water shortage, unemployment

    16 February 2022, 18:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev revealed Wednesday how the problems of drinking water shortage and unemployment will be solved, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press conference, governor Nogayev said that the development plan of the region for 2021-2025 will be implemented in line with the instructions of the Head of State.

    According to Nurlan Nogayev, over 2.2 trillion tenge have been earmarked for the implementation of the plan. 65% of that sum will be channeled to ensure the better employment rate in the region as well as the development of small and medium business.

    He also pointed to the fact that the drinking water shortage remains one of the key problems of the region. According to experts, Mangistau region sees a shortage of 50,000 cubic meters of drinking water from March to September every year. In that vein, it is planned to improve the water supply system with the help of the Astrakhan-Mangistau water pipeline.

    Governor Nogayev also touched upon the problem of unemployment in Mangistau region which is expected to be tackled with a help of a number of programs. In his words, thanks to these programs thousands of people find jobs in the region annually.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    OECD jobless rate remains at record low in April
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand