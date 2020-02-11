Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    How Kazakhstan helps China in combating coronavirus

    11 February 2020, 10:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet’s weekly session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi informed the attendees about the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Foreign Minister noted that huge work was done in Kazakhstan in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

    In his words, President Kassym-Jomart sent a letter to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping on readiness to help China in combating the coronavirus infection.

    The Minister added that Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid to China (1mn pairs of medical gloves and 500,000 medical face masks.

    83 Kazakh nationals were evacuated from Chinese Wuhan, which had become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

    In accordance with the requests received through diplomatic channels, Kazakhstan assisted in the evacuation of 24 nationals of the EAEU countries (18 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 5 citizens of Belarus and 1 citizen of Armenia).

    «Upon arrival in Nur-Sultan, all of them were put in quarantine, except for Kyrgyz nationals who were immediately sent to Bishkek,» the Minister added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies