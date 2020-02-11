Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
How Kazakhstan helps China in combating coronavirus

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 February 2020, 10:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet’s weekly session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi informed the attendees about the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Foreign Minister noted that huge work was done in Kazakhstan in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

In his words, President Kassym-Jomart sent a letter to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping on readiness to help China in combating the coronavirus infection.

The Minister added that Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid to China (1mn pairs of medical gloves and 500,000 medical face masks.

83 Kazakh nationals were evacuated from Chinese Wuhan, which had become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

In accordance with the requests received through diplomatic channels, Kazakhstan assisted in the evacuation of 24 nationals of the EAEU countries (18 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 5 citizens of Belarus and 1 citizen of Armenia).

«Upon arrival in Nur-Sultan, all of them were put in quarantine, except for Kyrgyz nationals who were immediately sent to Bishkek,» the Minister added.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and China  
