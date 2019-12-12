Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Housing provision is a priority of state policy – President

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 December 2019, 17:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Provision of people with housing is a priority of Kazakhstan’s state social policy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ceremony of presenting state awards in Akorda Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our main objective is to improve wellbeing of each citizen. We give special attention to the fulfillment of social commitments. Numerous benefits are offered to the population to make housing affordable. Ordinary people should understand the importance of transition from consumption to accumulation of savings,» the Head of State said.

In his words, 1.5mn accounts have been opened in the Housing Construction Saving Bank. 200,000 out of 526,000 people standing in the housing queue in the local akimats, opened deposits in the HCSB.

According to the President, 4,000 low-income families received keys to new apartments under the Bakytty Otbasy programme through the Bank. By 2020, this programme will be expanded, he added.

President of Kazakhstan    Construction   
