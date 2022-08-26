Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Housing prices rising in N Kazakhstan
26 August 2022 12:32

Housing prices rising in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOSK. KAZINFORM The average cost of housing in the North Kazakhstanb region is 317,500 tenge ($792.39) per square meter, that is 14% higher against the last year indicator, according to Deputy Governor of the region Satzhan Ablaliyev, Kazinform reports.

Presently the region observes stable growth of migration of population from rural areas to the city.

Since 2019, more than 7,000 people have arrived in Petropavlovsk from rural areas for permanent residency.

With rising number of rural population, the region faces a need in building new housing.

«More than 20,000 people have registered for the housing waiting list for now. Of them, 15,000 reside in Petropavlovsk. 1,000 apartments have been sold under the Nurly Zher State Program in the past two years,» Satzhan Ablaliyev says.

The region’s administration plans to commission 46 apartment blocks by the end of the year. 22 of them were built with the use of budgetary funds, the others are commercial housing.

Last year, the region commissioned 345,300 square meters of housing, 220,000 of which are in Petropavlovsk. This year, this figure will be raised to 401,000.


News

