Housing policy reforms to provide Kazakhstani families with housing – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – About 1 million families in Kazakhstan will be provided with housing, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the session of the Kazakh Government Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Government’s session Premier Mamin said he believes that effective implementation of the domestic housing policy will allow to implement one of the instructions of Elbasy [First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev] regarding providing one person with at least 30 sq.m. of housing by 2030 in Kazakhstan. «While unveiling the Nur Otan Party’s pre-election campaign Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to build over 100 million sq.m. of housing in the next five years. Thus, we will provide about 1 million families in Kazakhstan with housing,» Mamin said.

The head of the Cabinet added that in order to implement such ambitious tasks the domestic housing policy is being reformed. That, in his words, involves a new complex of measures aimed at further accessibility of housing, steps to attract investment of private developers into the construction of rental housing.

Askar Mamin also revealed the plans to commission at least 17 million sq. m. of housing this year, that is 2 million sq.m. more than last year.



