    Housing construction works begin in fire affected Auliyekol district of Kostanay region

    7 September 2022, 12:17

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region has already began housing construction works in the fire affected Auliyekol district, Kazinform reports.

    A land plot with the area of 2 hectares has been allocated for this purpose.

    As reported before, 91 houses will be built within two and a half month period. Each victim will receive one-floor house on the area of 80 square meters.

    The houses will be built as per the project used during the construction of houses in flood-hit Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

