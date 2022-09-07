Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Housing construction works begin in fire affected Auliyekol district of Kostanay region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 September 2022, 12:17
Housing construction works begin in fire affected Auliyekol district of Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region has already began housing construction works in the fire affected Auliyekol district, Kazinform reports.

A land plot with the area of 2 hectares has been allocated for this purpose.

As reported before, 91 houses will be built within two and a half month period. Each victim will receive one-floor house on the area of 80 square meters.

The houses will be built as per the project used during the construction of houses in flood-hit Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.

Kostanay region    Kazakhstan   Wildfires  
