Housing construction slows down in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «It is crucial to commission 111 million square meters of housing nationwide by 2029,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

«Development of the housing and utility infrastructure is of great social and economic importance. It is necessary to put into service 111 million square meters of housing by 2029. Over 130,000 families improved their living conditions last year,» Alikhan Smailov said.

The Prime Minister said the housing commissioning target was generally met countrywide, though the housing construction rates are dropping as compared to 2021.

«This year plans to commission 15.3 million square meters of housing which is less as compared to 2022. The key problem is a lack of necessary infrastructure. For example, the capital city plans lower housing commissioning rates in the near future due to insufficient infrastructure and energy sources,» Smailov said.