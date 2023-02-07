Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Housing construction slows down in Kazakhstan

7 February 2023, 13:02
Housing construction slows down in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «It is crucial to commission 111 million square meters of housing nationwide by 2029,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

«Development of the housing and utility infrastructure is of great social and economic importance. It is necessary to put into service 111 million square meters of housing by 2029. Over 130,000 families improved their living conditions last year,» Alikhan Smailov said.

The Prime Minister said the housing commissioning target was generally met countrywide, though the housing construction rates are dropping as compared to 2021.

«This year plans to commission 15.3 million square meters of housing which is less as compared to 2022. The key problem is a lack of necessary infrastructure. For example, the capital city plans lower housing commissioning rates in the near future due to insufficient infrastructure and energy sources,» Smailov said.


Related news
948,000 to get employed in 2023 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan records production output growth
Kazakh PM orders to halve inflation by yearend
Теги:
Read also
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
Kazakhstan to build craftsmen’s village
Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
Kazakh capital to build 13 schools this year
E Kazakhstan ready to cover country’s needs in sunflower oil
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News