Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Housing construction accelerating in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2022, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the five months of this year, growth in construction accelerated rising by 8.9%, Kazakh National Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«15 regions reported the positive growth, with the highest increase in construction and installation works being registered in Akmola, Atyrau regions as well as Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities,» said Kuantyrov.

According to him, in January-May of this year housing commissioning rose by 3.4% and totaled 4.7mln sq.m.

«The positive trend was seen in 13 regions, with the highest rates observed in the city of Shymkent, Turkestan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions,» he said.

Earlier the national economy minister spoke of the growth in the manufacturing sectors.


