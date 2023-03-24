Housing commissioning down in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Year-on-year housing commissioning in Kazakhstan has slowed down for the first time since 2009, Kazinform has learnt from energyprom.kz.

In January-December 2022, Kazakhstan commissioned 37.7 thousand housing units, 13.1% less than a year before. The total area of commissioned housing plunged from 16.9 million sq.m. in 2021 to 15.4 million sq.m. in 2022.

The figure has slowed down for the first time since 2009 due to the housing crisis in 2022.

The country is to commission 15.3 million sq.m. of housing in 2023 and 15.5 million sq.m. in 2024, with a year-on-year increase of 200 thousand sq.m.

The CAGR is estimated at 1.3% in 2023-29.



