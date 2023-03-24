Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Housing commissioning down in Kazakhstan in 2022

    24 March 2023, 21:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Year-on-year housing commissioning in Kazakhstan has slowed down for the first time since 2009, Kazinform has learnt from energyprom.kz.

    In January-December 2022, Kazakhstan commissioned 37.7 thousand housing units, 13.1% less than a year before. The total area of commissioned housing plunged from 16.9 million sq.m. in 2021 to 15.4 million sq.m. in 2022.

    The figure has slowed down for the first time since 2009 due to the housing crisis in 2022.

    The country is to commission 15.3 million sq.m. of housing in 2023 and 15.5 million sq.m. in 2024, with a year-on-year increase of 200 thousand sq.m.

    The CAGR is estimated at 1.3% in 2023-29.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path