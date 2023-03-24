Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Housing commissioning down in Kazakhstan in 2022

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 March 2023, 21:39
Housing commissioning down in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Year-on-year housing commissioning in Kazakhstan has slowed down for the first time since 2009, Kazinform has learnt from energyprom.kz.

In January-December 2022, Kazakhstan commissioned 37.7 thousand housing units, 13.1% less than a year before. The total area of commissioned housing plunged from 16.9 million sq.m. in 2021 to 15.4 million sq.m. in 2022.

The figure has slowed down for the first time since 2009 due to the housing crisis in 2022.

The country is to commission 15.3 million sq.m. of housing in 2023 and 15.5 million sq.m. in 2024, with a year-on-year increase of 200 thousand sq.m.

The CAGR is estimated at 1.3% in 2023-29.


Statistics   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants