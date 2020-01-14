House of Friendship in Nur-Sultan discuss Abai’s works

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru program and the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh writer and educator Abai, the capital’s House of Friendship has held a roundtable themed Abai – a poet, thinker, translator, Kazinform has leant from the press service of Kogamdyk kelisism under the city’s Akimat.

The first part of the seminar was carried out at the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, the second part – at the House of Friendship.

In her opening remarks head of the Secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Kussainova noted the importance of the President Tokayev’s article Abai and Kazakhstan in the XXI century.

Kaiyrbolat Nurbay, Professor of the Department of History of Kazakhstan of the Seyfullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, pointed out the research work of Abai.

«We know the great Abai as a poet and enlightener. However, he carried out research works. The Semipalatinsk Regional Statistics Committee was established in 1878. Abai was a member of the institution and made a significant contribution to the development of local history and ethnography of the Kazakh people. In his article Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the need for further study of Abai’s works, propagation of his ideas in Kazakhstan and abroad. Abai has left rich cultural heritage which is of high interest to philologists, historians and philosophers. This is significant in the framework of the implementation of Rukhani Janghyru program», K.Nurbay said at the roundtable.

The event has also considered the following topics: Abai's Translation Activities, the concept of A man in Abai’s works and others. The chairman of the scientific-expert group of the Nur-Sultan People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Khalil Maslov, Ph.D. and associate professor of the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University Marzhan Akosheva, vice president of Turan Educational Corporation Orak Aliyev spoke at the seminar.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s article Abai and Kazakhstan in the XXI century was published on January 9 the current year. The full text of the article is available on the websites of Akorda and Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper.