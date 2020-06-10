Go to the main site
    House fire kills five including kids in Akmola rgn

    10 June 2020, 11:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Five people died in a house fire in the city of Stepnogorsk, Akmola region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the emergency situations committee.

    On June 10 fire broke out in the residential summer house. The blaze swept over a separate outbuilding, a fence and a greenhouse. Ceilings of the house collapsed. The total fire area was 28 square meters.

    The bodies of five people were found at the scene: women, born in 1955, men, born in 1976, children, born in 2013 and 2015. The cause of the fire is being established.

    Alzhanova Raushan

