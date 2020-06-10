Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

House fire kills five including kids in Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 June 2020, 11:21
House fire kills five including kids in Akmola rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Five people died in a house fire in the city of Stepnogorsk, Akmola region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the emergency situations committee.

On June 10 fire broke out in the residential summer house. The blaze swept over a separate outbuilding, a fence and a greenhouse. Ceilings of the house collapsed. The total fire area was 28 square meters.

photo

The bodies of five people were found at the scene: women, born in 1955, men, born in 1976, children, born in 2013 and 2015. The cause of the fire is being established.

photo

photo


Akmola region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10