    House fire in Petropavlovsk kills one, forces 25 to evacuate

    25 November 2019, 10:15

    PATROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Twenty five people including eight children were evacuated from a multi-storey building in the city of Petropavlovsk, the press service of the Emergency Committee reports.

    Fire occurred in five-story housing on Nazarbayev Street on November 24. Fire fighters evacuated 25 people including 8 children.

    The fire area was 25 square meters. A man, born in 1962, was admitted to a hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. A dead body of a 45-year old woman was found at the place of the fire.

    The cause of the fire is being established.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    North Kazakhstan region
