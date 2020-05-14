House fire claims lives of spouses in Schuchinsk

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A house fire in Burabay district of Akmola region has claimed lives of husband and wife, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Fire occurred in a private residential building on an area of 50 square meters early in the morning.
Fire fighters arrived at the scene and eliminated the blaze. In a 4-apartment residential building they discovered two dead bodies of a 53-year-old man and his 41-year-old wife.
The fire department informed, the cause of the fire is being established. A forensic medical examination is underway.