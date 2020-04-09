Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    House fire claims lives of 2 in N Kazakhstan

    9 April 2020, 16:19

    PETROPAVLOVSK . KAZINFORM – A house fire killed two people, a man and a woman, in North Kazakhstan region early this morning, Kazinform reports.

    The fire broke out at a house in Arykbalyk village at 8:00 am. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames engulfed the entire house.

    According to reports, two gas explosions rocked the house and caused the massive fire that killed two people who were staying inside.

    The local authorities have confirmed that the victims are the 57-year-old Russian citizen and his 47-year-old partner.

    The regional press service claims that the number of house fires has decreased by 29% compared to last year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfire contained in Abai region
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future