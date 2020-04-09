Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

House fire claims lives of 2 in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2020, 16:19
House fire claims lives of 2 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK . KAZINFORM – A house fire killed two people, a man and a woman, in North Kazakhstan region early this morning, Kazinform reports.

The fire broke out at a house in Arykbalyk village at 8:00 am. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames engulfed the entire house.

According to reports, two gas explosions rocked the house and caused the massive fire that killed two people who were staying inside.

The local authorities have confirmed that the victims are the 57-year-old Russian citizen and his 47-year-old partner.

The regional press service claims that the number of house fires has decreased by 29% compared to last year.

Incidents    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches