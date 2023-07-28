Hottest July ever signals ‘era of global boiling has arrived’ says UN chief

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has underscored the need for global action on emissions, climate adaptation and climate finance. He warned that «the era of global warming has ended» and «the era of global boiling has arrived», WAM reports.

Speaking at UN Headquarters, Guterres said although climate change is evident, «we can still stop the worst.»

He said leaders «must step up for climate action and climate justice,» particularly those from the G20 leading industrial nations. He highlighted the upcoming summits - including the UN Climate Ambition Summit in September and the COP28 climate conference in Dubai in November - as critical opportunities.

«Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,» said the UN chief, warning that the consequences are as clear as they are tragic.

In Geneva, scientists from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the European Commission's Copernicus Climate Change Service described conditions this month as «rather remarkable and unprecedented».

They said that new data showed that so far, July has seen the hottest three-week period ever recorded and the three hottest days on record.

Guterres highlighted the need for new national emissions targets from G20 members and urged all countries to push to reach net zero emissions by mid-century. He said all actors must unite to accelerate the just and equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, while stopping oil and gas expansion and phasing out coal by 2040.

Action from companies, cities, regions, financial institutions and fossil fuel companies is also critical.

With extreme weather «becoming the new normal», Guterres appealed for «a global surge in adaptation investment» to save millions from the impacts of climate change, particularly in developing countries.

He said developed countries must present a clear and credible roadmap to double adaptation finance by 2025. Furthermore, all governments should implement a UN action plan to ensure everyone is protected by early warning systems by 2027.

On finance, the Secretary-General urged more prosperous countries to honour their commitments to provide $100 billion annually for climate support in developing countries and to fully replenish the Green Climate Fund.

Guterres also reiterated the need for «a course correction in the global finance system» to support accelerated climate action.