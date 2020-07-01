Go to the main site
    Hotel in Nur-Sultan to host 500 beds for COVID-19 patients

    1 July 2020, 21:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Additional 500 beds for coronavirus patients will be provided at the Ramada Plaza hotel in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Out of 500 beds for COVID-19 patients, 250 have already been added at the Ramada Plaza hotel, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov's Instagram post reads.

    According to the mayor, last week saw the city rolling out over 800 beds with the city hospital No.1 being fully converted into a 600-bed infectious hospital. Additional beds were provided at the National Scientific Medical Center, the Defense Ministry Hospital and the veterans’ clinical hospital.

    In his post, the mayor informed that works are ongoing to purchase additional ventilators, CT devices, oxygen machines, PCR tests, pharmaceuticals and so on.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

