Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Hot weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

    16 July 2020, 07:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The most part of Kazakhstan will continue to be under the influence of the anticyclone which causes hot weather without precipitations. However, high wind, dust storm, rain with thunderstorm and hail will linger in the country’s south and west.

    According to the RSE «Kazhydromet» wind will strengthen to 23-28 m/s in Karaganda region.

    15-20 mps wind will blow in East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

    Dust storm is predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

    Dust storm with 15-20 mps wind will hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Forecasters predict squally wind and hail in West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

    Fervent heat is expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty and Turkestan regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region