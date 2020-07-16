Hot weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The most part of Kazakhstan will continue to be under the influence of the anticyclone which causes hot weather without precipitations. However, high wind, dust storm, rain with thunderstorm and hail will linger in the country’s south and west.

According to the RSE «Kazhydromet» wind will strengthen to 23-28 m/s in Karaganda region.

15-20 mps wind will blow in East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

Dust storm is predicted for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

Dust storm with 15-20 mps wind will hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions. Forecasters predict squally wind and hail in West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Fervent heat is expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty and Turkestan regions.



