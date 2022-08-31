Hot weather to persist in Kazakhstan Aug 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Partly sunny and dry weather is forecast in most regions of the country on August 31, according to Kazhydromet.

Northwestern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern regions only will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Strong wind is expected in some areas.

Fire risk wil be extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe regions, in western, southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, northern, eastern areas of West Kazakhstan region, and in southern areas of Abai and Kostanay regions.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, Kyzylorda regions.



