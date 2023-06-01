Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hot weather to grip most of Kazakhstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 June 2023, 07:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater Kazakhstan is expected to face today, the first day of June, weather without precipitations, while the west and northwest are predicted to brace for thundershowers. High wind and dust storms are forecast locally, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Baking weather is in store for Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau, Norgh Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions.

Fire threat remains high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abai regions.


