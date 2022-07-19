19 July 2022 07:32

Hot weather, no rain forecast in Kazakhstan July 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Met service predicts fair weather for most regions of the country on July 19. Rains and thunderstorms, as well as strong wind, are forecast in western and eastern regions only. Dust storms will hit south and southwestern areas. Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning.

Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, in southern areas of Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

Fervent heat will grip Turkistan, Atyrau, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe regions.

Nur-Sultan – partly cloudy, no rain, fog at night and in the morning, wind speed 2-7m/s, +13+15°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime.

Almaty – partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +19+21°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

Shymkent – partly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +20+22°C at night, +36+38°C in the daytime.